COVID crisis: Experts discuss the issue of vaccine availability

Updated : April 29, 2021 06:28:14 IST

India recorded more than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for a week now with Thursday’s case addition being nearly 4 lakh. Since April 15, India has reported more than 2 lakh cases every day with large parts of the country battling a shortage of vaccine, hospitals beds, oxygen and essential medicines.

According to the official data, single-day vaccinations in the country is at 21.9 lakh. Not accounting for the weekend, this is the lowest vaccination tally this month.

In fact, daily average inoculations continue to decline from 3.7 million doses per day to 2.5 million doses over the past 20 days, making this a 31 percent fall in the daily vaccination rate from its peak. With today's number, the cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed the 15 crore mark.

According to a tweet from the Union Health Minister, states have been provided over 16 crore doses free-of-cost; one crore doses are still available with states and more than 20 lakh doses will be delivered within three days.

While the CoWin platform did open for registration for those above 18 years of age, appointments to get vaccinated from May 1 are still restricted to those aged 45 and above. There is no clarity yet on the supply of vaccines to states for the inoculation of the 18 to 44 years age group. So far no state has signed any purchase order with the vaccine makers.

To talk more about issues surrounding the vaccines and their availability, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr. Anoop Misra, Endocrinologist and Executive Chairman at the Fortis C-Doc Hospital in Delhi and Subhrakant Panda, Vice President of FICCI.