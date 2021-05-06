COVID-19: West Bengal makes negative test mandatory for visitors; here are updates from states

VIDEOS

India

Updated : May 06, 2021 09:38:59 IST

India has reported 3.82 lakh new COVID cases according to the Union health ministry data as of Wednesday, May 5, 8:00 am. This is the highest in the last 3 days. The 24-hour death toll is at 3,780.

As the cases continue to surge, here’s a look at the latest state-wise restrictions.

Suspends all local trains

Negative COVID test must for visitors

10-day 'COVID Curfew' from May 7-16

Lockdown extended

Restrictions to remain effective till May 10

Lockdown until May 16

Extends lockdown-like restrictions until May 15

8-day lockdown in Aizawl, and other districts from May 3

Night curfew hours, areas extended

Partial curfew for 14 days until May 18

Night curfew across state