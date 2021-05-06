COVID-19: West Bengal makes negative test mandatory for visitors; here are updates from states

India has reported 3.82 lakh new COVID cases according to the Union health ministry data as of Wednesday, May 5, 8:00 am. This is the highest in the last 3 days. The 24-hour death toll is at 3,780.
As the cases continue to surge, here’s a look at the latest state-wise restrictions.West Bengal
Himachal Pradesh
- Suspends all local trains
- Negative COVID test must for visitors
Uttar Pradesh
- 10-day 'COVID Curfew' from May 7-16
Sikkim
Chhattisgarh
- Lockdown extended
- Restrictions to remain effective till May 10
Mizoram
- Extends lockdown-like restrictions until May 15
Tripura
- 8-day lockdown in Aizawl, and other districts from May 3
Andhra Pradesh
- Night curfew hours, areas extended
Jharkhand
- Partial curfew for 14 days until May 18
- Night curfew across state
- Extends lockdown by another week till May 13