COVID-19: West Bengal makes negative test mandatory for visitors; here are updates from states

Updated : May 06, 2021 09:38:59 IST

India has reported 3.82 lakh new COVID cases according to the Union health ministry data as of Wednesday, May 5, 8:00 am. This is the highest in the last 3 days. The 24-hour death toll is at 3,780.

As the cases continue to surge, here’s a look at the latest state-wise restrictions.

West Bengal
  • Suspends all local trains
  • Negative COVID test must for visitors
Himachal Pradesh
  • 10-day 'COVID Curfew' from May 7-16
Uttar Pradesh
  • Lockdown extended
  • Restrictions to remain effective till May 10
Sikkim
  • Lockdown until May 16
Chhattisgarh
  • Extends lockdown-like restrictions until May 15
Mizoram
  • 8-day lockdown in Aizawl, and other districts from May 3
Tripura
  • Night curfew hours, areas extended
Andhra Pradesh
  • Partial curfew for 14 days until May 18
  • Night curfew across state
Jharkhand
  • Extends lockdown by another week till May 13
