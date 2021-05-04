  • SENSEX
COVID-19 surge: A look at the latest state-wise restrictions in India

Updated : May 04, 2021 09:48:35 IST

As India continues to see a rise in the COVID-19 cases, states are imposing stricter restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have announced new lockdown-like restrictions from May 6-20. Other than these, there are over 10 states like Delhi, Maharashtra, and Haryana that have almost lockdown-like situation where only essential items are allowed.

Uttar Pradesh has extended the lockdown over the weekend and also has night curfews over the weekdays. Some states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh continue to have selective restrictions in place.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported over 3.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases. The death toll in the last 24 hours is at 3,417.

Watch the video for more.
