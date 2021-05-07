COVID-19 surge: A look at state-wise restrictions in India

VIDEOS

India

Updated : May 07, 2021 11:05:23 IST

India reported the highest single-day rise of 4.14 lakh COVID-19 cases on Friday. 3,915 fresh cases of deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

As the cases continue to rise, almost all states in the country have imposed restrictions in some form and non-essential activities have been restricted or completely stopped.

States like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh have extended their existing lockdowns until May 24 and May 15.

Kerala has imposed a total lockdown starting today until May 16.

Himachal Pradesh has gone into a 'corona curfew' until May 16 while Uttar Pradesh has extended its lockdown till May 10.

States like Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Assam, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and Arunachal continue to have lockdowns in select districts.

While states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Odisha, Goa, Punjab, Karnataka, Nagaland, Bihar, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh continue to have lockdown-like restrictions.

