COVID-19 surge: A deep dive into the latest state-wise data

Updated : April 27, 2021 03:07:29 IST

As India continues to report the highest number of COVID-19 infections, states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Delhi, and Haryana are seeing the highest daily case additions. These are becoming large contributors to the national number.

Some states are also witnessing a sharp spike in test positivity rate. States like Goa, Delhi, and Chhattisgarh on a 7-day average have a test positivity rate of over 30 percent with Goa having the highest test positivity rate.

Maharashtra however has seen a drop in test positivity rate to around 22 percent. The state’s worst affected city, Mumbai is seemingly off the peak with a positivity rate hovering around 13-14 percent.

Delhi, Goa, and Kerala are among the top with the highest number of samples being tested. However, states like Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh even with the highest spread of cases, are lagging in terms of the number of tests being performed.

Maharashtra is still leading in terms of the death toll. States like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat are also adding to the overall national death tally.

In terms of vaccination, smaller states like Himachal Pradesh and Goa are taking the lead. However, large states like Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal have been laggards due to vaccine supply shortages.