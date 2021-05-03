  • SENSEX
COVID-19 lockdown check: Here’s a look at the latest state-wise restrictions

Updated : May 03, 2021 11:50:39 IST

India reported close to 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll for the last 24 hours stands at 3689.

As the country continues to battle the pandemic, states are imposing strict restrictions and extensions of the lockdown-like restrictions to contain the spread.

Here’s a look at the latest state-wise restrictions.
  • Haryana imposed a 7-day lockdown till May 3.
  • Rajasthan extended lockdown till May 17.
  • Delhi extended lockdown till May 10.
  • Odisha imposed a 2-week lockdown till May 19.
  • Goa extended lockdown till May 10.
  • Maharashtra extended lockdown-like restrictions till May 15. Also added West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh to the list of places of 'sensitive origin'.
  • Kerala imposed strict restrictions and curbs on movement till May 9.
  • Tamil Nadu imposed a night curfew and complete lockdown on Sunday.
