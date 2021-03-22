COVID-19: Here's how hospitals plan to tackle rising cases in India

VIDEOS

India

March 22, 2021

India’s active cases see the highest single-day addition in more than nine months, with more than 25,500 cases recorded in 24 hours. Nearly 47,000 new cases were registered in a single day for the first time since November.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for more than 80 percent of the daily new cases.

Maharashtra has reported over 30,500 new cases in a single day, the sharpest rise seen in the state so far. Over 212 deaths were reported nationally in 24 hours, of which 99 deaths were from Maharashtra alone.

Meanwhile, over 4.2 lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday. This takes India’s vaccination tally above 4.5 crore so far. The Centre has also written to states to increase the interval between two doses of Covishield to four to eight weeks instead of earlier practiced interval of four to six weeks.

To take stock of the COVID situation and understand how hospitals are planning on tackling the spike, CNBC-TV18’s Archana Shukla spoke to Dr. Shashank Joshi, Member of Maharashtra COVID Task Force, Viren Shetty, ED and Group COO of Narayana Health, Dr. Naresh Trehan, MD at Medanta, and Dr. Iqbal Bagasrawala, Associate Director for Medical Affairs at Saifee Hospital.