COVID-19 curbs: A look at latest state-wise restrictions in India

Updated : April 20, 2021 03:22 PM IST

As India continues to see rise in COVID-19 cases, states continue to impose fresh restrictions to fight the second wave. Here’s a look at the latest state-wise restrictions.

Uttar Pradesh
  • Supreme Court stays Allahabad High Court order to impose lockdown in 5 districts as interim order and asks state government to submit steps taken to control COVID before the High Court in a week.
  • Government imposes weekend lockdown – Essential services to continue.
  • Night curfew imposed across entire state.
Maharashtra
  • Marks 6 states as places of 'sensitive origin'.
  • Passengers arriving by train from these states need negative RT-PCR tests.
  • Strict weekday restrictions, weekend lockdown across state.
Delhi
  • Six-day lockdown until April 26, only essential services allowed.
Telangana
  • High Court gives a 2-day ultimatum to state to decide on a lockdown to tackle rising cases.
Rajasthan
  • Strict restrictions till May 3, but labourers allowed to work in industries/construction.
Gujarat
  • Restrictions on entry into state; negative RT-PCR test mandatory to enter.
  • Night curfew across cities till April 30.
Tamil Nadu
  • State-wide night curfew, lockdown on Sunday.
Bihar
  • Night curfew across the state.
  • Restaurants allowed home delivery until 9 pm.
Karnataka
  • Restrictions remain on public gatherings.
  • Night curfew in several districts.
Kerala
  • Restaurants, shops to close by 9 pm daily.
Madhya Pradesh
  • Weekend and night curfew to continue.
  • Lockdown in several districts until April 26.
Punjab
  • Extends night curfew timings.
  • Malls, shops, restaurants to remain closed on Sundays.
  • Public gathering of more than 20 people banned.
Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Puducherry
  • Night curfew imposed.
