COVID-19 curbs: A look at latest state-wise restrictions in India

As India continues to see rise in COVID-19 cases, states continue to impose fresh restrictions to fight the second wave. Here’s a look at the latest state-wise restrictions.Uttar Pradesh
Maharashtra
- Supreme Court stays Allahabad High Court order to impose lockdown in 5 districts as interim order and asks state government to submit steps taken to control COVID before the High Court in a week.
- Government imposes weekend lockdown – Essential services to continue.
- Night curfew imposed across entire state.
Delhi
- Marks 6 states as places of 'sensitive origin'.
- Passengers arriving by train from these states need negative RT-PCR tests.
- Strict weekday restrictions, weekend lockdown across state.
Telangana
- Six-day lockdown until April 26, only essential services allowed.
Rajasthan
- High Court gives a 2-day ultimatum to state to decide on a lockdown to tackle rising cases.
Gujarat
- Strict restrictions till May 3, but labourers allowed to work in industries/construction.
Tamil Nadu
- Restrictions on entry into state; negative RT-PCR test mandatory to enter.
- Night curfew across cities till April 30.
Bihar
- State-wide night curfew, lockdown on Sunday.
Karnataka
- Night curfew across the state.
- Restaurants allowed home delivery until 9 pm.
Kerala
- Restrictions remain on public gatherings.
- Night curfew in several districts.
Madhya Pradesh
- Restaurants, shops to close by 9 pm daily.
Punjab
- Weekend and night curfew to continue.
- Lockdown in several districts until April 26.
Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Puducherry
- Extends night curfew timings.
- Malls, shops, restaurants to remain closed on Sundays.
- Public gathering of more than 20 people banned.