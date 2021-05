VIDEOS

India

Updated : May 05, 2021 10:34:23 IST

India has reported 3.57 lakh new COVID-19 cases in a day, the data updated at 8 am on May 4, showed. The 24-hour death toll stood at 3,449.

The North-Eastern and Southern states have announced new restrictions to contain the spread.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Goa, Rajasthan continue to have lockdown-like restrictions where all non-essential activities have been restricted or completely shut.

States like Manipal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu have imposed severe restrictions while Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat have imposed select district-wise lockdown.