Court Corner: How COVID-induced curbs have impacted lawyers' livelihoods

Updated : July 13, 2021 21:08:42 IST

In a study conducted by the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy Study last year, it found that 79 percent of the lawyers surveyed at 8 high courts are earning less than Rs 10,000 a month with up to two years of legal practice.

Chief Justice NV Ramana has written to the IT ministry expressing concerns about poor connectivity in rural and hilly areas, which has adversely affected the delivery of justice.

He added that the digital divide has pushed a whole generation of lawyers out of the system and has deprived thousands of young lawyers of their livelihoods.

The chief justice has asked the centre to recognise all court functionaries as frontline workers, for purposes of government relief.

In fact in July last year, the Bar Council of Delhi had written to the Prime Minister, requesting an allocation of Rs 500 crores from the contingency fund as well as from PM Cares to mitigate their hardships. To discuss this, Shereen Bhan and Ashmit Kumar spoke to Vikas Singh, President of SC Bar Association; Mohit Mathur, President of Delhi HC Bar Association and Arghya Sengupta, Research Director at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.