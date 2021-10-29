Cooperative movement in India: Key lessons from the Amul model

The government's newly-formed Ministry of Cooperation can take a few lessons from the Amul model.

Earlier this year, the Indian government formed the Ministry of Cooperation. The idea was to give a boost to cooperative-based economic development and improve the ease of doing business for cooperatives. While the government is working to formulate a new policy for the ministry, CNBC-TV18 looks at what lessons India’s biggest cooperative success story can teach the government.

Amul's success with the cooperative model is definitely something the government can take notes from -- especially as it embarks on laying a larger focus on cooperatives and its newly-formed ministry works to provide a policy framework to strengthen the cooperative movement in India.

India's history with cooperatives has been a mixed bag. While cooperatives in the dairy sector have been largely successful, cooperatives in areas like finance and sugar have had their fair share of failures. But with a renewed push for cooperatives, the government says its aim is to increase farmer income and then do it across industries.

Also Read

What makes Amul click?

It is mainly the link it provides a small farmer in a remote village of Gujarat to a multi-billion dollar export market that spans multiple product lines. Amul follows a professionally-run, 3-tier model. It collects milk from farmers at the district level, runs 18 district cooperative unions that process and manufacture milk and milk products -- from butter to ice cream to cheese to chocolates -- and then markets these products under the Amul brand through the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation.

What else drives this success story?