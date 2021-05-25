  • SENSEX
Confident of procuring enough COVID vaccines, says Sidharth Nath Singh

Updated : May 25, 2021 18:57:33 IST

From grizzly images of dead bodies floating in the Ganga just a few days ago, Uttar Pradesh has seen a steady decline in COVID-19 cases recently. The state currently has a positivity rate of 2.2 percent which is the lowest in the country. On Monday, the state reported under 4,000 cases and 153 deaths.

However, the testing numbers are also low. In fact, the state is conducting just 1,400 tests per million people which is among the lowest in the country.

The state's vaccination drive also needs to pick up pace with just 5.6 percent of the population inoculated with at least one dose so far.

To discuss the COVID situation in the state, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh, who holds numerous portfolios including textile, small and medium enterprises and export promotion among others.

