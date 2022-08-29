    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    india News

    CJI UU Lalit's first day: Over 900 pleas were listed before various SC benches

    CJI UU Lalit's first day: Over 900 pleas were listed before various SC benches

    By Ashmit Kumar   IST (Updated)
    Justice UU Lalit assumed office today as the 49th Chief Justice of India. He is only the second advocate to have been elevated to the Supreme Court (SC) and to have later become the Chief Justice of India (CJI). However, he will have a short tenure of less than three months.

    On day 1 of the new CJI, over 900 pleas were listed before various benches of the apex court. Among some of the key cases that CJI headed bench handled were -- PIL seeking the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA) in cases of hoarding, profiteering, adulteration, and black marketing. He dismissed a plea seeking a probe into the Rafale deal based on reports of a French agency that kick-backs had been paid by Dassault to Indian officials in the deal.
    The CJI-headed bench also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to reply to journalist Siddique Kappan's plea seeking bail in Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case.
    Watch video for more.
