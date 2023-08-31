Chinese President unlikely to attend G20 meet in India, experts discuss

Chinese President XI Jinping is likely to skip the G20 summit in New Delhi next week. A Reuters report has said that Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent the country instead. However, spokespersons of India and China have not confirmed the development.

This speculation comes days after India lodged a protest against China's standard map which professed territorial claim over Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin.

To delve into this matter and other relevant topics, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Anil Trigunayat, a former ambassador and distinguished fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation, along with Ashok Sajjanhar, a Former Ambassador.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video