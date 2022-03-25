Chinese foreign minister in India, meets EAM Jaishankar, NSA Doval; experts discuss

China's foreign minister meets external affairs minister Jaishankar for 3 hours in New Delhi. This is his first visit since the clash between troops in Galwan 2 years ago. Minister Jaishankar says some progress was made in the talks but friction points remain and the relationship between both nations is "not normal" yet.

’’India wants a stable relationship, but this needs peace and tranquillity” — the message from the Indian government was loud and clear as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese countepart Wang Yi in Delhi to discuss ways to improve bilateral ties.

This was the first visit by a senior Chinese leader from Beijing since the tensions between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley two years ago.

Read Here:

Addressing a press conference earlier, Jaishankar said that the current status of border negotiations with China were a work-in-progress. Meanwhile official sources say that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval pressed the Chinese foreign minister for early and complete disengagement of troops in remaining friction points in Eastern Ladakh.

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Leela Ponappa, Former Deputy National Security Adviser; Brahma Chelaney, Strategic Affairs expert; and Michael O’Hanlon, Senior Fellow and Director of Research at Brookings International.

Watch accompanying video for more.