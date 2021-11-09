Chennai rains abate; corporation officials start clearing inundations

Incessant downpour over the weekend that hit normal life in Chennai and 22 other districts in Tamil Nadu has taken a breather.
Corporation officials have started to clear the inundation at several locations like T Nagar, West Mambalam and Saidapet. According to Chennai Corporation, around 317 localities still continue to remain inundated, while 140 localities are now flood-free.
However, the city remains on high alert for impending rainfall and flooding for November 9 and 10.
