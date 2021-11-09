Chennai rains abate; corporation officials start clearing inundations

According to Chennai Corporation, around 317 localities still continue to remain inundated, while 140 localities are now flood free.

Incessant downpour over the weekend that hit normal life in Chennai and 22 other districts in Tamil Nadu has taken a breather.

Corporation officials have started to clear the inundation at several locations like T Nagar, West Mambalam and Saidapet. According to Chennai Corporation, around 317 localities still continue to remain inundated, while 140 localities are now flood-free.

However, the city remains on high alert for impending rainfall and flooding for November 9 and 10.

