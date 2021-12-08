CDS General Bipin Rawat killed in chopper crash; experts discuss road ahead

Retired General JJ Singh, Former Chief of Army Staff, said he expects the senior most officer out of the three service chiefs to take over as CDS till government decides on General Rawat's successor.

It was an extremely tragic day for India's security forces as Chief of Defence Staff General (CDS) Bipin Rawat died in a fatal chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

His wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other members on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter have also died. Group captain Varun Singh is the only member to survive the crash and is currently undergoing treatment.

The helicopter crashed shortly after it took off from the air force base in Coimbatore at 11:45 am. It was headed to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, where General Rawat was scheduled to address a gathering.

Visuals from the crash site showed charred wreckage from the chopper. Local residents were seen helping douse the fire and carry bodies from the chopper.

The mortal remains of CDS Rawat and 12 others are expected to arrive in Delhi by evening tomorrow.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has met to take stock of the situation. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will be giving a statement tomorrow. An investigation has already been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash, the protocols and the circumstances leading to the crash.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Retired General JJ Singh, Former Chief of Army Staff, said he expects the senior most officer out of the three service chiefs to take over as CDS till government decides on General Rawat's successor.

"In all circumstances there is a protocol by which the number 2 takes over. In this case, it would have to be somebody senior enough and this was part of the agenda for the CCS meeting as to who should be made responsible even in an officiating capacity as the CDS. Therefore the things would be in order if the senior most chief officiates for the time being till the government can decide who should be General Rawat's successor. So I think the senior most officer out of the three service chiefs would be asked to takeover."

According to Retired Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur, Distinguished Fellow at CAPS, details in the flight data recorder would hold the key to the investigations.

"When any aircraft gets airborne that aircraft is fit for flying. When you add the fact that there is a VIP gathering then special checks are done on the aircraft. The crew chosen is also with a certain amount of credentials, flying capabilities and flying categories. So the pilot, co-pilot, flight engineer were all qualified people for VIP flights. Also since the chopper was just 7-8 kilometres away , he would have been in radio contact with the ground at Wellington. So the next thing now is look for the flight data recorder and it will give us clues to what went wrong."

Retired Brigadier V Mahalingam, Former Commander of Mountain Brigade said, "Now what is likely to happen is there would be proposals from the defence ministry as to who are the ones who are likely to make up to the grade of chief of defence staff. Initially the number 2 man would have assumed the responsibility as the second in command and thereafter the process of appointing the CDS will go through."

