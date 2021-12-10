CDS General Bipin Rawat cremated with full military honours; experts discuss his legacy

A 17-gun salute, a spontaneous outpouring of love and respect from civilians at the 10 kilometre long funeral procession amidst slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' - the funeral of chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat, was a fitting tribute to India's first CDS.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others were killed in a chopper crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor is undergoing treatment at a Bengaluru hospital.

Earlier today, Brigadier LS Lidder, defence assistant to CDS Rawat who was on the chopper as part of the entourage and died in the crash, was cremated with full military honours at Delhi Cantonment.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Shokin Chauhan, Lt Gen (Retd) from Indian Army; Anupam Banerjee, Group Captain (Retd) from IAF; MJA Vinod, Group Captain (Retd) from IAF and Tanul Singhal, Major from Indian Army to discuss the legacy that General Rawat leaves behind as India's first CDS, his unfinished agenda and his outlook on India's defence strategy.

