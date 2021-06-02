CBSE, CISCE scrap class XII board exams; experts decode its impact on students

VIDEOS

Updated : June 02, 2021 21:01:49 IST

The Centre has decided to scrap this year's CBSE exams for class 12 students, citing uncertainties due to COVID and feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

The call was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted that the decision is student-friendly and one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth.

A few states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana have taken the cue from CBSE and have scrapped their class 12 state board exams. More states are expected to follow suit.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, another national level board, has scrapped class 12 exams as well.

The Central Board of Secondary Education in a statement said that class 12 students will be evaluated on the basis of what it calls "a well-defined objective criteria". This evaluation would be of paramount importance as class 12 results influence students' admission prospects in various colleges and universities. However, the details of the evaluation criteria are not out as yet.

CBSE also says that students dissatisfied with the marks they get based on this new criteria will be given the option to appear for the exam when the situation is conducive.

To discuss this, Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Chair of Higher Education Committee of FICCI, Pro Chancellor at Symbiosis International University and Jyoti Arora, Principal at Mount Abu Public School.