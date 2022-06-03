Bullet train project from Ahmedabad to Mumbai runs into new obstacles

India’s ambitious bullet train project from Ahmedabad to Mumbai is facing new hurdles. CNBC-TV18 has learned land acquisition problems in Maharashtra are posing problems for the project.

Several key tenders for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR corridor) have yet to take off and disagreements between railways — the implementing agency — and the Maharashtra state government continue over the cost of land acquisition in BKC, etc.

The timeline for the completion of the bullet train project may extend to 2030. While 67 percent of land required in Maharashtra for the project has been acquired so far, a crucial land parcel for the BKC-Thane stretch could become a key factor in deciding the project’s fate.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anu Sharma for more details.