British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who arrived in India on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people of India for the welcome in Modi's home state, Gujarat. "I thank PM Narendra Modi and the people of India for the grand welcome. I felt like Sachin Tendulkar upon my arrival and also like Amitabh Bachchan when I saw hoardings everywhere".
The UK prime minister is on a two day visit to India. Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad and visited the Sabarmati Ashram. He is the first British prime minister to visit Mahatma Gandhi's. On his second day, on Friday, he was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
