BMC anticipates Mumbai COVID cases to hit 5,000 per day

Updated : March 22, 2021 03:57 PM IST

For the past few days, Mumbai has been reporting highest number of COVID cases. The city on Sunday (March 21) reported 3,775 new cases.

The severity of the disease and death mortality rate are in the similar trajectory as the earlier spikes seen in the previous months. However, the recent cases are largely asymptomatic with the younger population get infected.

Most of the hospitals are running at full capacity as hospitals had cut down COVID beds when the cases had slowed down.

However, hospitals are planning to restart COVID wards as cases rise again.

BMC has also asked private hospitals to add about 5,000 beds as they anticipate the cases rising up to 5,000 on a daily basis.