Big Deal: 2021 has been an amazing story of recovery for India, says Warburg Pincus’ Vishal Mahadevia

As 2021 comes to a close it is really fair to take stock of what all happened during the year, and also the outlook for the upcoming year.

In this episode of ‘Big Deal’, CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar spoke to Vishal Mahadevia, India- Head of Warburg Pincus on how has this year been so far in terms of recovery, unlocking, and the new uncertainties of COVID and how do they assess the situation.

Mahadevia said that 2021 has been actually quite an amazing story of recovery for India.

“It was a very difficult start to the year with the second wave of COVID, from really a personal and human side, but the country has come back, on the back of a very strong vaccination drive and more confidence in business when I look at entrepreneurs and companies."

Mahadevia said they see secular India continuing to grow and as a firm, they would love to put more and more money into investing in India.

