Assam-Mizoram border dispute takes a deadly turn, experts discuss

Updated : July 27, 2021 19:27:08 IST

The border dispute between Assam and Mizoram has taken a deadly turn. On Monday, 5 Assam police personnel were killed and over 50 wounded after violent clashes at the border. The BJP Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and his NDA Ally and Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga blamed each other publicly for the clashes. Mizoram accused Assam police of crossing the border.

On the other hand, Assam's Chief Minister has accused the Mizoram police of "escalating the issue." He attended the wreath-laying ceremony today for the slain police officers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently held a closed-door meeting with both chief ministers to resolve the border dispute.

This is not the first time a border dispute between Assam and Mizoram has turned violent. Assam's Barak valley districts share a 164 km-long border with Mizoram's districts. The dispute started soon after the formation of Mizoram, which was earlier part of Assam. In 1972, Mizoram became a union territory and was later given statehood in 1987.

To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Amit Kumar, Executive Editor of EastMojo.com and Adam Saprinsanga, Editor at The Frontier Despatch.