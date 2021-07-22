As ICMR suggests reopening of primary schools, experts discuss the recommendations

VIDEOS

July 22, 2021

The effort to re-open schools across the country is back in focus. The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended that primary schools be opened first because children seem to handle the COVID-19 infection much better. However, the ICMR adds that staff and teachers must be vaccinated. Making a case for the re-opening of schools, ICMR director professor Balram Bhaargava gave the example of several Scandinavian countries that did not close their schools during the pandemic.

That recommendation follows the results of the fourth national sero-survey which shows that two-thirds of the Indian population above the age of six has COVID-19 antibodies.

Several states have already started to re-open schools with a staggered approach. But this is mostly middle and senior school and not primary as suggested by the ICMR.

To discuss this, Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr Rajib Dasgupta, Member of National AEFI Committee; Shaheen Mistri, CEO of Teach for India and Jyoti Arora, Principal of Mount Abu Public School.