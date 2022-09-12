In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Andhra Pradesh’s industries & commerce minister G Amarnath said the state has selected 29 locations that are viable for renewable power generation.

The Jagan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The investment promise comes from big-ticket companies in industrial, IT, renewable energy, manufacturing, and ports, among other sectors.

"Now the Andhra government after signing the MoUs in Davos has decided to implement it. We have selected 29 locations in the state which are viable for renewable power generation. The port-led industry will boost the economy of Andhra Pradesh, he said.

"Major investments that the state is attracting are port-based investments. As we have a 974-kilometer coastline, we are coming with 3-4 ports and 9 fishing harbours. So port-led industry will boost the economy of the state of Andhra Pradesh," Amarnath said.

