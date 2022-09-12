    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsindia News

    Andhra Pradesh to start implementing MoUs worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore signed at Davos

    videos | IST

    Andhra Pradesh to start implementing MoUs worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore signed at Davos

    Profile image
    By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Andhra Pradesh’s industries & commerce minister G Amarnath said the state has selected 29 locations that are viable for renewable power generation.

    The Jagan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The investment promise comes from big-ticket companies in industrial, IT, renewable energy, manufacturing, and ports, among other sectors.
    In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Andhra Pradesh’s industries & commerce minister G Amarnath said the state has selected 29 locations that are viable for renewable power generation.
    "Now the Andhra government after signing the MoUs in Davos has decided to implement it. We have selected 29 locations in the state which are viable for renewable power generation. The port-led industry will boost the economy of Andhra Pradesh, he said.
    "Major investments that the state is attracting are port-based investments. As we have a 974-kilometer coastline, we are coming with 3-4 ports and 9 fishing harbours. So port-led industry will boost the economy of the state of Andhra Pradesh," Amarnath said.
    Watch the video for more.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng