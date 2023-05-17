Anatomy of India's consumption: Decoding the Indian consumer market

India, the world's second-most populous country, has long been recognised as a significant growth opportunity for businesses worldwide. With a burgeoning middle class, changing demographics, and increasing purchasing power, the Indian consumer market presents a wealth of potential. To truly understand and tap into this vast market, it is essential to decode the anatomy of India's consumption.

As you are aware, India boasts a population of 1.4 billion individuals, which is an impressive number. Out of this massive population, an astonishing 850 million people are internet users, with 600 million accessing the internet through smartphones. To put this into perspective, this figure is equivalent to the number of individuals in India who own pan cards.

Moreover, a significant portion of these internet users actively engage online. We have a staggering 450 million individuals participating in online gaming, 350 million involved in online transactions, and 185 million engaging in online shopping.

However, here's the interesting part. Out of this vast number, only around 45 million can be classified as mature or regular users, much like yourself and me. Remarkably, this relatively small group accounts for the majority of online consumption in India.

