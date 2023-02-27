Akasa to increase women participation in its workforce from 37% to 50%

India is ranked 135th among 146 nations on the World Economic Forum's ranking of nations on gender parity. But in the aviation sector, India is clearly bucking the trend with 15 percent of pilots being women which is twice the number of female pilots in the United States.

India's youngest airline, the Akasa Group has a mission to increase women's participation in its workforce from 37 percent to 50 percent. With the government aiming to have 200 airports and at least 1,200 commercial aircraft, the number of women pilots is only set to grow more. Akasa Air which made its debut just six months ago with 17 aircraft will be inducting at least 50 new planes.

For Akasa, gender parity is a key part of their growth strategy. 37 percent of the company's workforce comprises women. At the senior leadership level, one-third of the officials are women. CNBC-TV18’s Daanish Anand visited the Akasa Air training centre to find out more about the company's push towards gender parity.

