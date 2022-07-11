Airports provide diaper changing stations in men’s restroom

GMR Infra-run Delhi International Airport has designed and built a gender-neutral facility for babycare which also has a station for diaper change. With an automatic entrance and exit option, the approach is to make travelling with infants as smooth as possible.

It is one thing to talk about gender equality and another to walk the talk. Airports in India are breaking the gender stereotype by facilitating diaper changing stations in men's washroom as well and driving the idea that childcare is not solely a woman's responsibility.

GMR Infra-run Delhi International Airport has implemented a gender-neutral approach towards childcare responsibilities by designing and building gender-neutral facility for babycare which also has a station for diaper change. With an automatic entrance and exit option, the approach is to make travelling with infants as smooth as possible. At Kempegowda International Airport of Bengaluru, the diaper changing rooms in the men's washrooms have been in operation since 2014.

Sampreeth SK, Head of Terminal Operations at Bangalore International Airport Limited said, “Bangalore International Airport Limited has always believed in gender equality and upholding inclusive practices. We have got these diaper changing rooms across all the washrooms at Bangalore Airport.”

If the word parents is plural then why is it that the parenthood is becoming more and more singular? Initiatives such as the installation of a dedicated diaper changing section in men's restroom need not be celebrated, rather should be looked as just an example for more such initiatives going forward.

