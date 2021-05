VIDEOS

India

Updated : May 20, 2021 15:21:19 IST

Some grim news coming in from Bombay, rescue operations still underway off the coast of Mumbai after ONGC's barge P305 sunk due to the cyclone Tauktae on Monday. 37 bodies have been recovered while 38 people are still missing.

This has been a very challenging operation, search and rescue operation for the Indian navy and the coast guard. INS Kochi, INS Kolkata, INS Beas, INS Betwa, and INS Teg are carrying out rescue operations. We have got P-8I maritime aircraft, Chetak and Sea king helicopters involved in operations.