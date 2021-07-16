Wonderla Holidays sees 30% occupancy in resort since opening last week

VIDEOS

Updated : July 16, 2021 14:08:15 IST

The hospitality sector has been opening up as restrictions are being eased out, with some destinations even seeing overcrowding and a shortage of hotel rooms. To understand if this trend can continue given the Covid uncertainties, and to get an outlook for the amusement parks business, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Arun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director, of Wonderla Holidays.

The company currently has an interesting offer going on, wherein they are offering free petrol coupon worth Rs 1000 for the first ten resort bookings. The coupon can be availed for booking 2-night’s stay at the Bengaluru Resort.

Sharing the rationale for making it available only for the first ten bookings, Chittilappilly said if the offer was valid for everyone then it would take away the spirit of the offer and if everyone gets in then there is no value for it. The company does come out with such interesting offers from time to time, he added.

The break-even for the resort will come at about 25-30 percent occupancy, he said.

Talking about demand, he said the resort opened only last week and has already seen 30 percent occupancy, adding that their place is seen more as a weekend destination. However, major change will be noticed when amusement parks open up. We hope to open the parks before August 15, and that the unlock continues, he said.

The company operates three amusement parks and one resort. The amusement parks are in Kochi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.