No significant cancellations due to Omicron: Lemon Tree Hotels

Lemon Tree Hotels has recently acquired a new 52 room hotel in Ahmedabad. CMD Patanjali Keswani, speaking to CNBC-TV18 said the company aims to capture 25 percent of the mid-market hotels segment in the next 5 years.

