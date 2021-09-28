Marriott International eyes 200 hotels in India by 2025

Marriott International said the company is planning to operate 200 hotels across India by 2025.

Hospitality major Marriott International on Tuesday said the company is planning to operate 200 hotels across India by 2025.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Shilpa Ranipete, Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific excluding China, said the hotel chain has signed 15 hotels in India.

"In the second quarter, revenue per room for India was down some 74 percent as compared to 2019. If you at July, that number was only down 47 percent and for August, it is close to 40 percent. Rates have been depressed to some degree but I do see as demand comes back, you will see rates start to move north as well in the next few months," Menon said.

On cost-cutting measures, he said, "During the deepest time of the crisis, you have to adjust the business and we took appropriate steps as required at that time. But I can assure you as recovery comes and it is coming quite fast, from the restoration of salaries, making sure that we bringing our older alumni back to our hotels. It is all taking shape pretty well."

