Mahindra Holidays sees great momentum post-July period, says MD & CEO Kavinder Singh

Updated : June 10, 2021 09:22:18 IST

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India is seeing great momentum post-July, Kavinder Singh, MD & CEO, told CNBC-TV18.

He said, “We are seeing a great momentum particularly from July onwards. However, there are restrictions down south, resorts and hotels are not allowed to open particularly in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, but we expect some of that to change after June 15.”

“The real focus right now is getting our staff fully vaccinated and we are well on our way to do that. Our resorts are opening even as we speak, and most importantly the booking momentum- particularly going into the future looks very good because we do forward bookings for at least 4-months in advance,” said Singh.

On business, he said, “During the second wave of COVID, we have seen consumer sentiments getting affected, particularly when it comes to member addition, but starting June, we are again seeing a positive momentum and now holidays are back on the minds of the people.”

