Intercontinental Hotels occupancy back to 2019 levels; looking to invest heavily in core brands

The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a body blow to the hospitality industry. But now, things are starting to look up. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Haitham Mattar, MD of India, Middle East and Africa division at Intercontinental Hotels Group said, the group is looking to double hospitality footprint in India over the next three years.

According to Mattar, occupancy for the group has returned to 2019 levels. He said Delhi and Mumbai markets are doing particularly well as business travel has improved.

