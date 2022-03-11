0

Hyatt Hotels plans to open over 10 hotels in India this year

By Anu Sharma   IST (Published)
The hospitality industry has witnessed major disruption over the last two years across the world. However, this two-year period has also taught the industry to invent creative solutions to keep business sustainable in times of adversity.

Genevieve Materne of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said that in the last two years there was massive demand from locals in India.
She said resumption of international travel is like icing on the cake.
According to Materne, the company plans to open more than 10 hotels in India by year end.
