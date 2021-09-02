Hotels bounce back with surge in occupancies faster than anticipated

The hospitality industry was at a near standstill for almost a year. But things are now looking up with occupancy levels hovering around 50 percent across the country. The demand revival is evident not just at leisure destinations, but even in metros and smaller cities.

As cases decline and vaccinations pick up, people are getting their suitcases out once again and that is reflecting not just an air travel number, but in hotel occupancies as well.

Industry estimates suggest that occupancies have improved to nearly 50 percent in July-August from the lows of the second wave and hotel say that the bounce back has been much faster than anticipated.

The rebound appears to have been uniform across the board. While chains like Lemon Tree have seen occupancy rates jumped to 50 percent, low-mid segment players like OYO have reported rates at nearly 80 percent and 5 star and luxury hotels like Indian Hotels indicate occupancy is at nearly 70 percent of pre COVID levels.

It is not only the metros and the big cities that are driving the rebound. Tier two cities are also playing their role. Interestingly it is the IT hubs who are working from home is still in vogue and have seen the slowest revival.

Occupancy driven by the wedding season may be a seasonal trend, and experts say the main driver is a marked increase in staycations and weekend getaways as people look to take short breaks that involve less travel.

Corporate travel is also seeing some green shoots and players hope business from this segment will grow an additional 5 to 10 percent in the near term, as vaccinations pick up pace and business activity rebounds.

Despite signs of recovery, hotels are treading with caution and focusing on cutting costs, streamlining operations, and optimising manpower deployment.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta for more details.