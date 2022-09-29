    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Demand recovering; hoteliers hopeful about festive season

    Demand recovering; hoteliers hopeful about festive season

    By Abhimanyu Sharma
    COVID-19 had dealt a body blow to the travel and tourism industry in the last couple of years and the festive season was subdued. CNBC-TV18’s Abhimanyu Sharma get a sense of the sentiment within the sector.

    One of the biggest casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic, the travel and tourism industry is slowly but steadily returning to normalcy. While the festive season for the last two years offered little to no cheer, the sector remains upbeat this time around.
    COVID-19 had dealt a body blow to the travel and tourism industry in the last couple of years and the festive season was subdued. This year promises to be different and that is what the industry is hoping for. While the industry believes demand is recovering, it has no risk appetite to make fresh investments.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhimanyu Sharma to get a sense of the sentiment within the sector.
