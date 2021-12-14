Cancellations increasing due to Omicron; expect decent Q3FY22 despite uncertainty: Indian Hotels

Indian Hotels Company looking at good Q3 despite Omicron (variant of COVID-19) uncertainty, Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, told CNBC-TV18.

He further said that corporate and events are still at 70-75 percent but the restaurant business is back to 100 percent of pre-COVID levels and also domestic leisure is 150 percent versus pre-COVID levels.

However, said Chhatwal, cancellations increasing over the last 2 weeks due to Omicron.

Talking about business, he said that the company will use the fundraise of Rs 4,000 crore for both debt repayment and expansion.

