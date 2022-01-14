Budget Caravan: Tourism amid the pandemic

The onset of the third wave of COVID-19 also has had some impact on the tourism industry. In CNBC-TV18’s special series ‘Budget Caravan’, Anu Sharma finds out their expectations from the government ahead of the Union budget and how the local economy and the tourism industry is struggling to cope with COVID-19.

Data suggests that almost every third foreign tourist visiting India travels to Rajasthan. But, the restrictions on international flights due to COVID led to nearly 75 percent decline in foreign tourist arrival in 2020 and then a sharper drop in 2021. The onset of the third wave of COVID-19 also has had some impact on the tourism industry.

In CNBC-TV18’s special series ‘Budget Caravan’, Anu Sharma travels to Jaipur and finds out their expectations from the government ahead of the Union budget and how the local economy and the tourism industry is struggling to cope with COVID-19.

