Biz travel nearing pre-COVID level, expect next wedding season to be robust: Chalet Hotels

By Sonia Shenoy   | Mangalam Maloo   IST (Published)
Business travel is nearing pre-pandemic (COVID-19) levels, said Sanjay Sethi, MD and CEO of Chalet Hotels, on Wednesday, adding that the segment contributes about 50-55 percent of revenue.

Business travel is nearing pre-pandemic (COVID-19) levels, said Sanjay Sethi, MD and CEO of Chalet Hotels, on Wednesday, adding that the segment contributes about 50-55 percent of revenue.
India will resume scheduled international flights from March 27, 2022, after the coronavirus-induced suspension, the union aviation ministry informed on Tuesday.
He further said that the food and beverage (F&B) segment, as a contribution to the overall business, has already surpassed the pre-COVID-19 levels.
Sethi also expects the next wedding season to be robust. He said, “Last week Maharashtra removed a lot of restrictions. So that traction needs to build up for people to book and the bookings will now happen for future. So we see that improving significantly in the coming months and the next wedding season seems to be very robust, but restaurants are back.”
