Back on construction targets, will complete 50 restaurants this year: Burger King India

Burger King India is back on its construction targets and will complete 50 restaurants this year, Rajeev Varman, CEO, told CNBC-TV18.

“Our target is to build another 70 restaurants and more in the following year and continue building in that fashion. Therefore, our target remains to get to 700 restaurants and we should hit that by December 2027,” he said.

The multinational chain of fast-food restaurants has started building cafes inside restaurants and has received a good initial response.

