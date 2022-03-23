Zydus focusing on top 30 molecules; expects double-digit growth for India, says MD Sharvil Patel

Zydus Lifesciences is focussing on top 30 molecules, said Sharvil Patel, managing director, on Wednesday, adding that the company expects double-digit growth for India.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “At the stage, we are at now with a focus on the top 30 molecules with the new introductions on the proprietary molecule side, we are poised to deliver better than market growth and double-digit growth for India formulations business and we are confident of doing so.”

Talking about US business, he said that it has always been a cyclical business and it should be seen in a 3-5 year window. “We believe that any good company with a strong portfolio, good cost, position, good backward integration can continue to do well in the US generics markets,” said Patel.

He further said that the company expects generic launches in the next 18 months to aid US business and it should scale up to USD 1 billion revenue range through these launches.

