Younger women are more vulnerable to blood clotting post vaccination, says doctor Rajib Dasgupta

Updated : May 17, 2021 05:23:48 IST

For the first time in nearly a month, India has reported less than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases. But, it's not clear if this trend is sustainable given that testing drops on weekends and the cyclone in the Arabian Sea also disrupted normalcy.

The official count of daily deaths remains above 4,000 for the 19th day in a row. As things stand, 3 percent of our population is fully vaccinated and the government has claimed that cases of blood clots are minuscule.

According to the government, bleeding and clotting account for just 0.61 cases out of every one million. The UK reported 4 cases of clotting among a million and Germany reported 10 cases out of one million.

To discuss all this and more, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Doctor Rajib Dasgupta, a Member of the National Committee that tracks Adverse Events Following Immunisation.

Doctor Dasgupta is also the chairperson of the Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health at JNU.