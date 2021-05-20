Young Turks: Startups intensify fight against COVID-19 pandemic

VIDEOS

May 20, 2021

India's COVID-19 infections have been hovering at 3 lakh mark for the past few days. The virus has now gripped the entire country with various levels of stress seen in cities, towns and villages as they grapple with a lack of medical facilities and infrastructure to take on the infection.

In a bid to help these ravaged regions tackle COVID-19, a whole host of organizations are fighting on the frontlines.

An alliance of more than 150-plus healthcare organisations across India, Swasth has been focused on oxygen equipment, clinical care, patient education and technology during the second wave.

Among other efforts, the collective is working to deploy 50,000 oxygen concentrators across 23 states along with Act Grants, Feeding India, Temasek and many more.

Healthcare platform Portea Medical has seen a surge in demand for almost every aspect of healthcare apart from hospitalization.

Portea has tied up with corporates like HUL and organizations such as the KVN Foundation to supply oxygen concentrators to the most needy as part of Mission Hope.

'Doctors for You' has been on a mission to provide healthcare to vulnerable communities.

In the past few weeks, the collective working in 18 states, has been managing more than 17 COVID-19 care centres and has set up about 50 vaccination centres where nearly 2 lakh people have been jabbed. All this with the support of organizations like Walmart, OYO, Epigamia and many others.

SaveLife Foundation activated its emergency response in response to SoS calls for oxygen by hospitals in Delhi. They have deployed nearly 900 oxygen concentrators, 1,500-plus oxygen cylinders and more than 100 ventilators in facilities across Delhi. Now, SaveLife is working to expand its network to support the most stressed rural belts across the country.

To know more about these initiatives, Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr. Ajay Nair, CEO of Swasth; Meena Ganesh, MD & CEO of Portea Medical; Dr. Ravikant Singh, founder of Doctors for You, and Piyush Tewari, CEO of SaveLife Foundation.