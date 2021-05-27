Young Turks: Here's how Indian startups are helping fight COVID-19 pandemic

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : May 27, 2021 21:44:46 IST

More than 1 lakh people have died this month as the second wave of COVID-19 wreaks havoc across India. This is 33 percent of the overall reported death toll of over 3 lakh even as daily infections hover around 2 lakh.

India's startup ecosystem has been at the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 as entrepreneurs, investors and startups come together to incubate, innovate, accelerate and deploy tech.

Over the last year, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms or C-CAMP has been on a mission to find local COVID-19 innovations for rapid deployment.

In phase one of its COVID accelerator program, C-CAMP funded and scaled 22 startups that are in deployment stage currently.

In the second wave, C-CAMP has focused on increasing hospital bed capacity, C-PAP devices, ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

Medical device maker Inn-Accel is working to solve the issue of lack of appropriate equipment for emergency and critical care, neo-natal care and ENT.

So far Inn-Accel has deployed its solutions to help over 10,000 patients across India at low resource small nursing homes in tier-III cities to super-speciality hospitals.

Huwel Lifesciences received ICMR nod for its in-house RT-PCR test, RNA extraction kits and Lysit MTM in April 2020. Since then the biotech firm has deployed over 2.4 crore solutions across 24 states working with both private and public enterprises.

During the second wave, the firm has seen a 50 percent jump in demand and has sold over 12 million tests just from January to March 2021.

Health tech startup Blackfrog aims to improve efficiency of the immunization supply chain. Its portable battery powered refrigeration device Emvolio is a plug & play solution that assists in last-mile transportation of vaccines.

Blackfrog is working with NGOs and hospitals across the country to deploy the product for COVID-19 vaccine supply to ensure there is no scope of wastage.

To know more about these initiatives, Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, Director & CEO of C-CAMP; Dr. Rachana Tripathi, CEO of Huwel Lifesciences; Mayur Shetty, CEO of Blackfrog Technologies and Nitesh Kumar Jangir, co-founder of Inn-Accel.