Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) Chairman Debashish Panda in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said it is looking at easing compliance burden and increase ease of doing business.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) Chairman Debashish Panda in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said it is looking at easing compliance burden and increase ease of doing business.

He said IRDAI also plans to move from the current rule based regulation to principle based regulation which will allow the industry to innovate and grow.

Watch video for more.