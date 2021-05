VIDEOS

Updated : May 26, 2021 18:10:54 IST

Wockhardt has approached the government asking for help to be able to facilitate tie-ups with vaccine companies. The company said that it has 3 facilities that can be repurposed for vaccines.

The company is looking to collaborate for vaccines with BSL-2 and BSL-1 technology and not the BSL-3 technology which would be Bharat Biotech’s vaccine.

The stock is up 8 percent at around Rs 783.