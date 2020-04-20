  • SENSEX
Wockhardt drug gets QIDP status from US FDA, Habil Khorakiwala says will take 3-4 years to market

Updated : April 20, 2020 12:56 PM IST

Pharmaceutical major Wockhardt’s antibiotic drug, WCK 6777 has got the qualified infectious disease product (QIDP) designation by the US FDA.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Habil Khorakiwala, Founding Chairman and group CEO of Wockhardt said that phase one of clinical trials is about to start. He expects WCK 6777 to take at least 3-4 years before the company is ready to market it.

WCK 6777 is a drug for stomach infections and UTIs, Khorakiwala said that a major advantage of this drug is that it is a once a day treatment and is given via intravenous injection in a hospital.
