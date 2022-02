A new manufacturing plant set up by Wipro GE Healthcare in Bengaluru is set to begin operations in March. The plant has been built under the government's PLI scheme. The Rs 100 crore unit will manufacture machines for CT Scans, cath Labs and ultrasonography machines, besides ventilators and patient monitors.

To discuss the road ahead for the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Shravan Subramanyam, MD & CEO of India & South Asia at Wipro GE Healthcare.

